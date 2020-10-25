Highlanders have received their share of the money in the transfer of Marvelous Nakamba to Aston Villa last year.

The midfielder was attached to the Bulawayo giants as a youth player before he joined Bantu Rovers where he made his senior debut.

Following his €12m ($14,2m) move to the EPL side from Club Brugge, Bosso have now received their share for the development of the player. The money is believed to be around US$41 000.

In an interview with the Sunday News, the club CEO Nhlanhla Dube confirmed the news and also revealed they got the compensation fee in Teenage Hadebe’s transfer to Turkish Super League side Yeni Malatyaspor from Kaizer Chiefs.

He said: “We have received the solidarity for Marvelous Nakamba and Teenage Hadebe following a successful claiming process.”

Dube also explained that Bosso could have benefited from Nakamba’s other moves to European clubs, but since there is a time limit to make the claims.

“There is a time limit to making a claim, so all we could claim for was Nakamba’s move to Aston Villa.

“This time around we were quick, It’s a process we have been working on since last year, we managed to sustain the claim and got the award. There were challenges in the past regarding the Nakamba claim which have since been rectified,” the CEO added.

