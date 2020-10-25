Marshall Munetsi returned from suspension and started in Stade de Reims’ 4-0 victory at Montpellier on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean played as one of the two central midfielders in a 4-4-2 formation. He played for 84 minutes and delivered a decent performance which gave him a rating of 7.3/10.

With his side playing more offensively and retaining more ball possession, Munetsi made a total of 50 passes with an accuracy rate of 92%. He won four duels and lost three and made one successful tackle.

The midfielder has now featured in six games this season, missing just two outings due to suspension.

Munetsi’s stats:

Minutes Played: 84

Total Passe: 50 (Accuracy – 92%)

Duels: 7 (Won 4)

Tackles: 1 (100%)

Aerials: 3 (Won 2)

