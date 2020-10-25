Prince Dube has revealed his new nickname given by Azam fans following his early exploits in the Tanzanian Premier League.

The 23-year old has become a key figure in the team, scoring six goals and created three more in the seven games played thus far.

And these performances have seen him creating a cult following and earning a new moniker, the Smiling Killer, to add to Mgadafi which is popular here in Zimbabwe.

“I have had a great start to life in Tanzania, people like me here in Dar es Salaam. Some taxis have placards of me, and I even have a new nickname. They now call me the Smiling Killer,” the striker told Sunday Mail.

“It’s a great feeling for me to do these things in a short time.

“Whenever I get a chance to play, I always try to do something, and I think I am getting all the support here.

“But it’s not all about Prince Dube credit goes to everyone in the team. The target is always to help my team to win more games. It’s all about the team.”

Dube added he is looking forward to playing for the national team against Algeria next month.

He said: “It will be great to come for national duty. I always want to do the best for my country. Playing for my nation is an honour, and if I am called up, I hope to do my best.

“To the Warriors fans, I would like to say I love you all, if I get a chance to play I will do my best.”

