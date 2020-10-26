Kundai Benyu has started the process of acquiring a new Zimbabwean passport ahead of the Warriors’ back-to-back Afcon qualifiers next month.

The UK-born midfielder, who recently joined Wealdstone in England’s fifth tier league, is expected to be part of the national team squad for the assignments. He last played for Zimbabwe in 2017 in a friendly match against Namibia.

Benyu, 22, was named in the selection for the match against Malawi early this month but failed to travel to join the team because his passport had expired.

He has now started the process of applying for a new one at the Zimbabwean Embassy in London.

Nottingham Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa is also waiting to get a new passport after he lost his. He submitted the application two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the availability of QPR striker Macauley Bonne in the squad for Algeria is not clear as the 23-year old is reportedly not interested in representing Zimbabwe.

He was born in the UK and has only played for the Warriors in friendlies which still makes him eligible to feature for his country of birth.

