Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušić has expressed concern over some players’ commitment to national duty ahead of the blockbuster AFCON qualifiers against Algeria slated for next month.

The outspoken tactician, who believes in talking to the players on his wish list first before allowing the team manager to do his job and make communications with the respective clubs, says the response he has been getting from some of the troops he want, is not encouraging.

“What I can tell you is that I have talked to over 90 percent of players I want to use against Algeria and some of them do not want to play,” Logarušić told The Sunday Mail.

“Some of them do not even respond to my messages, while others are giving lame excuses. You have to be proud of playing for your country. If you have doubts then you are not welcome.

“We are not going to beg anyone. We do not want players with no desire to play for their country. I can confirm that a few players didn’t show desire and we are looking elsewhere,” he added.

Zimbabwe take on the Desert Foxes on the 12th of November in Algiers before hosting them at the National Sports Stadium four days later.

