Tinotenda Kadewere made his seventh appearance of the season in Lyon’s 4-1 victory over Monaco on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean striker started and played for 81 minutes and was involved in the build-up of two goals.

The 24-year old initiated the move that led to the opener that was netted by Memphis Depay in the 12th minute. He came back again just after the half-hour mark and set up Toko Ekambi for the second goal.

Lyon’s other two goals came from Ekambi again and a penalty by Houssem Aouar while Monaco’s consolation was scored by Wissam Ben Yedder from the spot also.

Here are the highlights:

Comments

comments