Tinotenda Kadewere made his seventh appearance of the season in Lyon’s 4-1 victory over Monaco on Sunday.

The Zimbabwean striker started and played for 81 minutes and was involved in the build-up of two goals.

The 24-year old initiated the move that led to the opener that was netted by Memphis Depay in the 12th minute. He came back again just after the half-hour mark and set up Toko Ekambi for the second goal.

Lyon’s other two goals came from Ekambi again and a penalty by Houssem Aouar while Monaco’s consolation was scored by Wissam Ben Yedder from the spot also.

Here are the highlights:

Comments

comments

Related posts:

  1. Munetsi, Kadewere to return to action in June
  2. We are better with Kadewere, admits Le Havre coach
  3. Le Havre refuse to release Kadewere for Warriors game
  4. Emotional Kadewere bids farewell to Djurgårdens