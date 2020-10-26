Zimbabwe is among the eight countries that refused to endorse Ahmad Ahmad for the second term in office as the CAF president.

Ahmad received the backing from 46 of the continent’s 54 football associations ahead of the polls at an Elective Extraordinary General Assembly on March 12, 2021, in Morocco.

The endorsements were obtained via the continent’s six councils that include COSAFA, CECAFA, West Africa Football Union, Central Africa and North Africa.

However, the Malagasy football administrator is yet to submit a formal bid to contest.

Speaking to the Herald, ZIFA president explained their move, saying his association does not believe in group decisions.

“I think those are endorsements made through regional groupings like COSAFA, CECAFA, West Africa Football Union and so forth,” he said.

“As ZIFA we do not believe in group decisions because sometimes the decisions are not real at all. Some just put forth their names just because they want to belong and come election day, they vote otherwise.

“But as ZIFA we are a stable institution. Whatever decision that we make on who to vote for, we will stand by it.

“The other thing is that no candidate has come out in the open to say I am contesting for the CAF presidency. So far, all those names that are being peddled around are still speculation. So it’s not like we are not decided on what we want.”

Kamambo added that his association wants to see continuity at CAF, but will go solo with their vote.

“If Ahmad puts his name forward, we are ready to support him. It’s obvious that we want to see continuity. But like I said, we don’t put our support through groups. We will make an official announcement on ourselves,” he said.

Other countries that did not endorse Ahmad are South Africa, Botswana, Algeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Uganda.

