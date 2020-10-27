Here are the confirmed starting line ups for this evening’s DStv Premiership match between Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs.

Chippa: Veli Mothwa ©, Gregory Damons, Frederic Nsabiyumva, Nhlapo Isaac, Riaan Hanamub,

Vuyolwethu Dinge, Xolani Mahola, Ryan Rae, Peter Maloisane, Sizwe Mdlinzo, Augustine

Chiefs: Akpeyi, Frosler, Cardoso ©, Zulu, Ngezana, Baccus, Blom, Ngcobo, Manyama, Billiat, Castro

Subs: Khune, Parker, Katsande, Mphahlele, Sasman, Mashiane, Ntshangase, Sifama, Lesako

Kick off at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is 19:30 live on SuperSport 2.

