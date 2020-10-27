Zimbabwe international Tino Kadewere says he will do his best to propel the Warriors to victory over Algeria if given the chance.

The 24-year-old Olympique Lyon striker is one of the players expected to be in the Warriors’ attack against the defending African champions in two blockbuster AFCON qualifiers slated for November 12 and 16 respectively.

“I am looking forward to being part of the squad. This is a big game for us but mostly the nation, it would be good to get some good results against Algeria,” Kadewere told lifestyle tabloid H -Metro .

“So if given the chance, I will for sure try and do my best to make the nation proud,” he added.

The lanky striker, who has opened his account in the 2020/21 French top-flight, started in last Sunday’s game against Monaco but was replaced late in the second half.

