Warriors national team striker Tinotenda Kadewere thinks the national side needs to come out with positive results from the back-to-back Afcon Qualifiers against Algeria next month.

Zimbabwe will travel to Algiers on the 12th of November for the first leg before returning to home to host the North Africans at National Sports Stadium three days later.

Speaking in an interview with H-Metro, Kadewere said: “I am looking forward to being part of the squad. This is a big game for us but mostly the nation, it would be good to get some good results against Algeria.

“So if given a chance, I will, for sure, try and do my best to make the nation proud.”

The France-based striker has featured in Lyon’s seven games this season and played a pivotal role in the 4-1 victory against Monaco on Sunday. He was involved in the build-up of two goals, initiating the move that led to the opener before setting up the second goal.

Reflecting on these performances, Kadewere said: “I think I am starting to adapt well to Ligue 1

“I am also happy with the performances but gladly happy to be able to contribute for my team, that means a lot, but the key is to keep pushing and being hungry for more.”

