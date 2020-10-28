Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says he understands Khama Billiat’s frustrations in front of the goal and has told the Zimbabwean forward to put the team first.

Billiat hasn’t scored in a while and has been trying too hard to find a goal even when he is not in a better position.

Speaking after Chiefs’ 1-0 win over Chippa United on Tuesday, Hunt said: “Billiat is a little bit frustrated, and any striker would be like that.

“He hasn’t scored much in the last couple of games, but he has got to do more simpler things, simplify his game a little bit.

“He tries to be (overly) clever, even in the second half he tried to be clever. In three games now he has had a couple of good chances, (and) as long as he keeps working hard there is another one coming . . .

“If he keeps running off the ball, keeps defending, keeps doing the right things, he will keep playing.”

Hunt added: “I think it is about breaking the ice with him, then he will get a couple (of goals). I thought tonight was his chance, he hit the post once or twice, the second half one was the one he should have scored. He came across the box and opened up the whole goal, he had to hit the target there.

“But he is doing well, and yeah… team first, him second and that’s the most important thing, then we are okay. He can’t think of himself first. On Saturday he tried to shoot from corner flags and things like that, which we can’t accept and I told him. He will get better, as long as he buys in (to my ways) he will get better.”

