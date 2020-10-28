Juventus welcome Barcelona tonight for the second round of Group G of the UEFA Champions League.

The Catalans travel to Turin, Italy on the backdrop of boardroom chaos which forced the resignation of club president Josep Maria Bartomeu on Tuesday. The team is also recovering from the 3-1 defeat in the Clasico over the weekend.

Here is everything you need to know about the game:

Competition/Round: 2020-21 Champions League, Group G, Matchday 2.

Venue & Kick-Off time: Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy. Kick-off is at 10 pm CAT time.

Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

VAR: Kevin Blom (NED)

TV & Stream Info: The match will be shown live on SuperSport TV across Sub-Saharan Africa. Show Max and DSTV app will provide streaming service of the encounter.

Team News

Barcelona will be without the suspended Gerard Pique after he was sent off in the 5-1 victory over Ferencvaros on matchday one. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Philippe Coutinho are both out of the clash with injuries while Samuel Umtiti is yet to regain full match fitness.

For Juve, Cristiano Ronaldo is the most notable absentee in the squad after he tested positive for coronavirus for the second time after infection. Alex Sandro, Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt are all set to miss the match because of injuries.

Meanwhile, there will be familiar faces on both ends too, with Miralem Pjanic and Arthur having swapped between these two clubs during the summer transfer window.

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Szczesny; Demiral, Bonucci, Danilo; Chiesa, Bentancur, Rabiot, Cuadrado; Ramsey; Dybala, Morata.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Neto; Dest, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; Pjanic, De Jong; Dembele, Messi, Fati; Griezmann.

Head to Head Stats

Barcelona and Juventus have met 13 times across all competitions, and it’s the former who holds the edge in the tie. The last meeting between the two sides came during the in the 2017-18 group stages of the Champions League with Barca winning the home leg 3-0 before drawing 0-0 in Turin.

Group G Standings

