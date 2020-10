Former Zimbabwe Warriors striker Cuthbert Malajila has joined a new club in South Africa.

The 35-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns striker was unveiled by Glad Africa Championship side Royal AM FC yesterday together with former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela.

Royal AM FC is owned by businesswoman Shauwn Mpisane, who has appointed her 19-year-old son Andile Mpisane as club chairman.

Malajila joins the Durban-based side after having parted ways with Black Leopards in January.

