The Confederation of the African Football (CAF) has postponed this year’s Champions League final and the semi-final second leg between Egypt’s Zamalek and Raja Casablanca of Morocco.

The postponement of the semi-final fixture follows after an outbreak of coronavirus in the Raja squad which has seen fourteen people infected so far.

The Moroccan giants were set to travel to Cairo this weekend for the second leg in the tie when the health crisis hit their camp. They lead the encounter 1-0, thanks to a home victory in the first leg earlier this month.

The delay has also forced CAF to revise the dates for the final which was initially set to take place on November 6.

The continental football body is yet to announce new dates for the postponed fixtures.

Meanwhile, Al Ahly have already booked their place in the final.

