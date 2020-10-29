Zimbabwean striker Nyasha Mushekwi scored twice in Zhejiang Greentown’s 2-4 defeat to Meizhou Hakka in the Chinese League One on Thursday.

The big striker, who was also on target in the previous game against Kunshan on Saturday, opened the scoring for Greentown as early as the 2nd minute of the game.

Lonsana Dombouya restored parity for Hakka seven minutes later before Nigerian striker Chissom put them in front in the 38th minute.

Mushekwi then equalised in first half stoppage time, making it 2-2 for Greentown, who then crumbled in the second half to lose the game 2-4.

