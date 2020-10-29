The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is trying to find ways to reduce the bill for the trip to Algeria for the Group H Afcon qualifier.

The association is set to fork out over US$200,000 for the away game as the team will use a chartered plane since there are no direct flights into the North African country. The cheapest quotation received so far is totalling US$152,000.

Speaking to NewsDay, ZIFA acting vice-president Philemon Machana said they are hoping other stakeholders such as the government will chip in to subsidise the trip.

The football body is also banking on the parents of about 20 students who are stuck in Algeria could take the opportunity of the availability of the chartered plane to return home.

“It’s a very difficult situation because there are no flights to Algeria,” Machana said.

“The option we have is to charter a plane, but then again it is an expensive route because the cheapest quotation for a 40-seater plane is US$152 000.

“So we are exploring options of a bigger plane as there are about 20 students who are in Algeria right now and want to come home.

“So we hope that we can have partners like the government and parents of those children on board to help subsidise the trip. It’s really difficult, but we have an obligation to fulfil the fixture, and we have to find a way and make it happen.”

The Warriors will play Algeria on 12 November in Algiers before hosting the Desert Foxes at National Sports Stadium four days later.

