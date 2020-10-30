Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed Khama Billiat’s call-up to the Warriors squad for the back-to-back Afcon Qualifiers against Algeria next month.

Zimbabwe will travel to North Africa for the first encounter on 12 November before returning home four days later to host the Desert Foxes.

Billiat, who played in a friendly match against Malawi during the October international break, is in the squad again for the next assignments.

In a statement, Chiefs said: “Chiefs will be well represented on the international front next month during the international week as six Amakhosi players have received call ups to join up with their national team for 2022 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying games in the first week of November. Itumeleng Khune, Reeve Frosler, Lebogang Manyama, Daniel Akpeyi, Anthony Akumu Agay and Khama Billiat received national team call up for their national teams.”

ZIFA started sending the requests to the clubs two weeks ago, and several European players are expected to travel for the two games.

QPR striker Macauley Bonne has excused himself again and will not be part of the team. The 25-year old turned down the offer to join the squad for the friendly game against Malawi.

