Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has admitted that the Algeria game will be a difficult one, but the gaffer remains optimistic to come out with a positive result from the tie.

Zimbabwe will travel to North Africa for a Matchday 3, Group H encounter against the Desert Foxes on 12 November before hosting them in Harare in the following round four days later.

The two teams are separated by two points in the group, with Algeria leading with six points after beating Zambia and Botswana in their opening two games.

The two victories are part of the North African’s ongoing unbeaten streak which stretches back to October 2018.

The Warriors are in second place after playing a goalless draw against the Zebras and a 2-0 win over Chipolopolo.

“We always have to be optimistic, all coaches have to be optimistic, but it’s a real challenge, but we are going to give the best of ourselves,” Logarusic told RAI this week.

“However, we remain realistic, and we have to admit that Algeria is the best team in Africa at the moment. It is not easy to say that we are going to beat the best team in Africa or that we are going to do anything.

“But the objective is to give the best of ourselves and see how far we will go knowing that we will face the best team in Africa.”

