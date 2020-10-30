Warriors coach has named the provisional squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Algeria.

Logarušić’s charges take on the Desert Foxes in Algiers on November 12 before hosting them at the National Sports Stadium four days.

The squad is however subject to alterations as there are some players in it who haven’t confirmed their availability while some are doubtful due to the enforcement of new lockdown regulations in the respective countries they are based in.

Here is the squad;

GOALKEEPERS

Chipezeze Elvis (Baroka, South Africa)

Mkuruva Tatenda (Michigan Stars, USA)

Mapisa Martin (Zamora CF, Spain)

DEFENDERS

Darikwa Tendayi (Nottingham Forest- England)

Hadebe Teenage (Yeni Malatyaspor- Turkey)

Mudimu Alec (FC Sheriff- Moldova)

Zemura Jordan (AFC Bournemouth- England)

Lunga Divine (Golden Arrows- South Africa)

Dzingai Jimmy (Nkana FC, Zambia)

Chimwemwe Takudzwa (Buildcon, Zambia)

Jerera Tendai ( Detroit City, USA)

MIDFIELDERS

Nakamba Marvelous (Aston Villa, England)

Munetsi Marshall (Stade de Reims, France)

Billiat Khama (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa)

Musona Knowledge (KAS Eupen, Belgium)

Benyu Kundai (Wealdstone, England)

Ncube Butholezwe (AmaZulu, South Africa)

Karuru Ovidy (Unattached)

Rusike Tafadzwa (ZESCO United, Zambia)

Jesi Last (Al Hilai, Sudan)

STRIKERS

Kadewere Tinotenda (Olympique Lyon, France)

Muskwe Admiral (Leicester City, England)

Dube Prince (Azam, Tanzania)

Moyo David (Hamilton- Scotland)

