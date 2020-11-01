Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi has drawn-up a 32-man preliminary squad for the back-to-back Afcon Qualifiers against Zimbabwe.

The Desert Foxes will first host the Warriors in Algiers on 12 November before travelling to Southern African for the return fixture in Harare four days later.

According to reports in Algeria, Belmadi will drop eight or nine players before announcing the final squad for the games.

Some of the notable names in the selection include England-based stars Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City), Islam Slimani (Leicester City – France), Saïd Benrahma (West Ham – England) and Ismaël Bennacer of AC Milan in Italy.

Goalkeepers:

Rais Mbolhi (Al-Ettifaq – Saudi Arabia)

Malik Asselah (Al-Hazem – Saudi Arabia)

Azzedine Doukha (Al-Raed – Saudi Arabia)

Alexandre Oukidja (FC Metz – Fance)

Defenders:

Abdel Medioub (Tondela – Portugal)

Mohamed Fares (Lazio, Itay)

Youcef Atal (OGC Nice – France)

Aissa Mandi (Real Betis – Spain)

Djamel Benlamri (Lyon – France)

Abdelkader Bedrane (Esperance – Tunisia)

Houcine Benayada (Club African – Tunisia)

Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Mönchengladbach – Germany)

Maxime Spano Rahou (Valenciennes – France)

Mehdi Tahrat (Abha Club – Saudi Arabia)

Réda Halaïmia (K Beerschot VA – Belgium)

Mehdi Zeffane (Krylya Sovetov Samara – Russia)

Midfielders:

Mehdi Abeid (Nantes – France)

Mehdi Zerkane (Bordeaux – France)

Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray – Turkey)

Adlène Guedioura (Al-Gharafa – Qatar)

Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan – Italy)

Yacine Brahimi (Al-Rayyan – Qatar)

Haris Belkebla (Brest FC – France)

Hicham Boudaoui (OGC Nice – France)

Forwards:

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City – England)

Adam Ounas (Cagliari – Italy)

Abderrahmane Meziane (Esperance – Tunisia)

Saïd Benrahma (West Ham – England)

Baghdad Bounedjah (Al Sadd – Qatar)

Ishak Belfodil (Hoffenheim – Germany)

Andy Delort (Montpellier – France)

Islam Slimani (Leicester City – France)

