Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has announced the final squad for the Warriors’ double header in the Afcon qualifiers this month.

The coach made several changes on the initial list drawn last week.

Players such as UK-based Kundai Benyu and Admiral Muskwe were dropped while King Nadolo and Terrence Dzvukamanja have been roped in.

QPR striker Macauley Bonne excused himself after getting the call-up and the coaches opted to go with France based Tinotenda Kadewere and newcomer David Moyo of Hamilton in the Scottish top-flight.

The camp is set to start on November 6 for available players. The team’s first match in the double header is on the 12th of the month in Algiers before playing the return fixture in Harare four days later.

GOALKEEPERS

Chipezeze Elvis (Baroka, South Africa)

Talbet Shumba (Nkana, Zambia)

Tatenda Mkuruva (Michigan Stars, USA)

DEFENDERS

Darikwa Tendayi (Nottingham Forest- England)

Hadebe Teenage (Yeni Malatyaspor- Turkey)

Mudimu Alec (FC Sheriff- Moldova)

Zemura Jordan (AFC Bournemouth- England)

Lunga Divine (Golden Arrows- South Africa)

Dzingai Jimmy (Nkana FC, Zambia)

Jerera Tendai ( Detroit City, USA)

Chicksen Adam (Notts County, UK)

MIDFIELDERS

Nakamba Marvelous (Aston Villa, England)

Munetsi Marshall (Stade de Reims, France)

Billiat Khama (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa)

Musona Knowledge (KAS Eupen, Belgium)

Ncube Butholezwe (AmaZulu, South Africa)

Karuru Ovidy (Unattached)

Rusike Tafadzwa (ZESCO United, Zambia)

King Nadolo (Dynamos)

Terrence Dzvukamanja (O. Pirates, South Africa)

Kuda Mahachi (SuperSport United, South Africa)

STRIKERS

Kadewere Tinotenda (Olympique Lyon, France)

Dube Prince (Azam, Tanzania)

Moyo David (Hamilton- Scotland)

