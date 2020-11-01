Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe unveiled its technical teams for Harare and Bulawayo centres on Friday.

Former Highlanders player Gift Lunga will work along with Bosso legend Johannes “Tshisa” Ngodzo who will be in charge of the Bulawayo centre.

The former midfielder was coaching Mosi Rovers in Division One while Ngodzo had a stint with Bulawayo City’s developmental side and was an assistant to Try Ncube when the senior team was promoted back to the top league in 2019.

The Harare centre will be led by former Dynamos assistant coaches Murape Murape and Tichaona Dhiya.

Other technical members are Philemon Mutyakureva and Doctor Nick Manyonga who will take care of Harare and surrounding areas.

The selected technical teams will work under a technical director who will be appointed by the Spanish club.

Meanwhile, according to the club, operations will only start after getting the green light from the government for the safe return to football training for the Academies.

