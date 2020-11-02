Marshall Munetsi’s commanding performance in Stade de Reims’ 2-1 victory over Strasbourg has seen him named in SofaScore’s French Ligue 1 Team of the Week.

The Zimbabwean received a rating of 8/10 from the football stats website for his contribution in the encounter. He played as a twin central midfielder in a 4-4-2 formation, featuring for the entire ninety minutes.

Munetsi made 40 passes at an accuracy percentage of 90%. He won 7 out of 9 duels while making three interceptions and three clearances.

The Warriors international also made two key passes and completed 3/4 dribbles during the game.

The Sunday’s match was the 24-year old seventh league appearance and his ninth across all competitions this season thus far.

