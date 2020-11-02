Prince Dube received his prize money over the weekend for winning the Tanzanian Premier League’s Player of the Month award for September.

The Zimbabwean was presented with a Sh1m (US$430) cheque plus an accolade ahead of the Saturday’s 1-1 draw against JKT Tanzania.

The award is his first since his arrival in the league ahead of the 2020/21 season from Highlanders. He featured in four games during the month, scoring three vital goals and provided an assist to help the team maintain a perfect start.

Meanwhile, Azam FC coach Aristica Cioaba also received his award for winning the best coach of the month.

