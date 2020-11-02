With the potentially explosive Algeria double-header in sight, all eyes were on the Zimbabwean players abroad this past weekend; here is how they fared for their respective sides.

Tino Kadewere started for Olympique Lyon against Lille, the fourth consecutive time he has done so in Ligue 1.

The lanky striker lasted for 90 minutes, the first time he has done so in the league as Les Gones played out a 1-1 draw.

Knowledge Musona also played the entire game for KAS Eupen, who were beaten 0-4 by Genk in the Belgian Pro League.

Marshall Munetsi had a brilliant game in midfield as Stade de Reims beat Strasbourg 2-1 in the French Ligue 1.

Nyasha Mushekwi scored twice for Zhejiang Greentown despite them going down to Meizhou Hakka in the Chinese League One.

Marvelous Nakamba was an unused substitute in Aston Villa’s 3-4 defeat to Southampton in the English Premier League.

Teenage Hadebe was also an unused substitute for Yeni Malatyaspor as they were edged 0-1 by Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig.

Prince Dube and Bruce Kangwa both took part for Azam FC in their 1-1 draw with JKT Tanzania in the Tanzanian Premier League.

