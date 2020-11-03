Supersport United coach Kaitano Tembo says he looks to gradually introduce Evans Rusike back into the team after spending over six months on the sidelines due to an injury.

The Zimbabwean forward returned to action last weekend in the 1-1 MTN8 semifinal clash against Bloemfontein Celtic. He featured for twenty-one minutes as he replaced Iqraam Rayners in the second half.

Speaking ahead of the league match against Stellenbosch on Wednesday evening, Tembo revealed Rusike would get more minutes in the game.

“Yeah, after six months, we are just trying to bring him (Rusike) back gradually,” the gaffer said.

“He will probably get a few more minutes in midweek against Stellenbosch FC. We are happy that we have another attacking option coming in.”

Kick-off is at 7:30 pm.

