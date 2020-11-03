ZIFA has rejected Algeria’s proposal to play both Afcon qualifiers in the North African country amid coronavirus pandemic.

The Warriors will travel to Algiers for the first encounter on November 12 before coming back home for the return fixture at the National Sports Stadium four days later.

And due to logistical challenges caused by the current lockdown restrictions in Algeria, the country’s FA approached ZIFA with a proposal to host both legs. The North Africans said they would foot Zimbabwe’s accommodation and other related costs.

But the local football body has dismissed the offer as they want to take the opportunity of playing at home after CAF temporarily waived a stadium ban on Zimbabwe.

“The Algerians proposed to us to have both legs of the back-to-back fixtures played on their soil, with them paying for our accommodation,” ZIFA president Felton Kamambo told the Herald.

“But, we have refused to take that offer. We cannot sell our soul. Look, the country is currently in a celebratory mood after the lifting of that ban of the National Sports Stadium.”

Kamambo added that they also made a similar offer to Algeria, but they declined also.

“So, after we turned down the offer by the Algerians to have both matches played in Algeria, we then offered them the same.

“We proposed to them that both games be played at the National Sports Stadium, and we would meet their accommodation expenses, but they also refused.

“So the matches will go ahead with them hosting us first before we play them at home between November 12 and 16,” he added.

The two teams are separated by two points in Group H, with Algeria leading with six points after beating Zambia and Botswana in their opening two games.

The Warriors are in second place after playing a goalless draw against the Zebras and a 2-0 win over Chipolopolo.

