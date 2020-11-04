Teenage Hadebe will be looking to redeem himself during the international break after the defender fell in the pecking order at his Turkish side, Yeni Malatyaspor.

A first-team regular in the previous campaign, the Warriors star has not featured in the last three games. His last appearance came before the October international window, playing just six minutes of the game.

And in total, he has earned a mere 105 minutes on the field in this season so far.

His troubles seem to have emanated from the arrival of three other centre backs this term who have brought more competition in the backline. The new signings include Brazilian Wallace and Semih Kaya, who have been paired together in recent games, and Gökhan Akkan.

The back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Algeria present Hadebe with an opportunity to redeem himself from the current struggles.

The 25-year old is in the 24-man selection that will play the Desert Foxes on 12 and 16 November in Algiers and Harare respectively.

He did feature in the Warriors’ warm-up match against Botswana last month, but his performance was average just like any other player in the team, owing to the squad’s poor preparations.

The former Highlanders man is expected to be paired with Alec Mudimu in the central defence for the next assignments.

