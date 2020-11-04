Zimbabwe will face Algeria in a double header of the Afcon Qualifiers this month.

Here are the details you need to know about the two games.

Competition: CAF Afcon Qualifiers, Group H Matchday 3&4

Date, Kick-off times & Venue

First Fixture in Algeria (12 Nov): 9 pm CAT at 5 July 1962 Stadium, Algiers

Second Fixture in Zim (16 Nov): 3 pm CAT at National Sports Stadium, Harare.

TV & Stream Info

Unfortunately, both ties will not be available on SuperSport TV due to broadcasting rights issues at CAF. Fans in Zimbabwe can only watch the return fixture in Harare through a local station that will have the rights.

No streaming service is currently available but Soccer24 will post live updates of the match.

Match Officials:

First Fixture in Algeria

Referee: Alioum Alioum (Cameroon)

1st Assistant: Elvis Guy Noupue Nguegoue (Cameroon)

2nd Assistant: Sanda Oumarou (Cameroon)

Second Fixture in Zim

Referee: Mahmood Ismail (Sudan)

1st Assistant: Mohammed Abdallah Ibrahim

2nd Assistance: Ahmed Nagei Subahi.

Warriors Squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Chipezeze Elvis (Baroka, South Africa), Talbet Shumba (Nkana, Zambia, Tatenda Mkuruva (Michigan Stars, USA).

DEFENDERS: Darikwa Tendayi (Nottingham Forest- England), Hadebe Teenage (Yeni Malatyaspor- Turkey), Mudimu Alec (FC Sheriff- Moldova), Zemura Jordan (AFC Bournemouth- England), Lunga Divine (Golden Arrows- South Africa), Dzingai Jimmy (Nkana FC, Zambia), Jerera Tendai ( Detroit City, USA), Chicksen Adam (Notts County, UK).

MIDFIELDERS: Nakamba Marvelous (Aston Villa, England), Munetsi Marshall (Stade de Reims, France), Billiat Khama (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Musona Knowledge (KAS Eupen, Belgium, Ncube Butholezwe (AmaZulu, South Africa), Karuru Ovidy (Unattached), Rusike Tafadzwa (ZESCO United, Zambia), King Nadolo (Dynamos), Terrence Dzvukamanja (O. Pirates, South Africa), Kuda Mahachi (SuperSport United, South Africa).

STRIKERS: Kadewere Tinotenda (Olympique Lyon, France), Dube Prince (Azam, Tanzania, Moyo David (Hamilton- Scotland).

Algeria are yet to announce their final selection for the games.

About Group H

The group is made up of reigning African champions Algeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Botswana.

Algeria currently lead in the pool after picking up six points while the Warriors follow in second with four.

Group H Standings:

