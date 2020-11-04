Former Star FM presenter Yvonne Mangunda has joined PSL giants Dynamos’ administration.

The broadcaster resigned at the Harare-based radio station last week after serving for eight years there and has announced that she is now the Dembare’s new Marketing and Communications Manager.

Posting on Social Media on Wednesday, Mangunda said: “As my chapter with Star FM concludes, a new season has begun. I am now the Marketing and Communications Manager for the biggest club in Zimbabwe, Dynamos.

“It’s a privilege to have been headhunted by the most supported team, with the most titles in Zimbabwe.”

Yvonne joins other female football administrators in the PSL who include Chido Chizondo of FC Platinum and Harare City’s CEO Tafadzwa Bhasera.

Pic Credit: Twitter/Yvonne Mangunda

Comments

comments