A WhatsApp conversation circulating on social might be suggestive of nepotism and corrupt tendencies in as far as the selection of players for national duty is concerned.

The person involved in the conversation, alleged to be Warriors technical director Wilson Mutekede, tells the other person, who appears to be a South Africa-based player, that his place in the squad for Algeria is ‘secured’ because Mutekede had already influenced it to be so.

The player asks Mutekede the amount of money required for the favor, to which the Director replies “the usual amount” meaning such ‘deals’ might have been going on for a while.

To further substantiate that the player in question might be based in South Africa, he (the player) promises to send money via money transferring platform Mukuru.com.

Below is the conversation;

