Zimbabweans on networking site Facebook last night bombarded Macauley Bonne’s post expressing how they feel on his continued snub of Warriors duty.

The Queens Park Rangers striker has, for years, not turned up for Warriors duty despite even acquiring a Zimbabwean passport, something which has irked fans of the senior men’s national soccer team.

He is one of the players believed to have been referred to by coach Zdravko Logarušić when he questioned the commitment of some of the troops he wanted to use for the Algeria games.

Bonne took to Facebook last night to react to coming off the bench and scoring the winner against Derby County in the Championship, a post which fans took to express how they feel about the striker in the context of representing Zimbabwe.

Below is the post and reactions;

Comments

comments