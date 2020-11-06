The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has set the safety measures for the next Afcon qualifiers that will happen next week.

Zimbabwe will be up against Algeria in back-to-back ties with the first one scheduled for 12 November at 5 July Stadium in Algiers while the second fixture will take place at the National Sports Stadium in Harare four days later.

CAF’s Safety and Security Department held a video conference on Wednesday with representatives of Member Associations to discuss the guidelines that will protect the players from coronavirus during the games.

The measures confirmed will see the next qualifiers played behind closed doors. Member Associations also have to set up a good safety and security plan before the matches.

Head of the Safety and Security Department, Dr Christian Emeruwa, said: “Our goal is to ensure that there is uniformity in safety and security operations across Africa with an emphasis on making sure that the matches are played under a safe and secured environment.

“We are mindful of the enormous task ahead, especially how to keep spectators and supporters away from the stadium. Hence, we felt the need to guide all National safety and security officers and appointed CAF safety and security officers on best practices under these conditions.

“The protection of the players and officials before, during, and after the match is of great importance in our operations. We need to ensure effective coordination between safety and security officers and all other health officers that will be involved in delivering each match.”

