Mamelodi Sundowns Head of Technical Jose Ramon Alexanko has left his position to return to Spain due to personal family matters.

Alexanko, who is a former Barcelona assistant coach, was appointed to the post in September 2019. He parts ways with the club less than a month after coach Pitso Mosimane left to join Egyptian side Al Ahly.

In confirming the Spaniard’s departure, the PSL club said: “Mamelodi Sundowns today announced that due to personal family matters in Spain, Jose Ramon Alexanko will not continue as the Head of Technical at Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Mamelodi Sundowns is thankful and expresses its gratitude to Jose Ramon Alexanko for the good work he did at the Academy and at the Senior Club.

The President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe thanked Alexanko for his dedication, hard work, professionalism and for his contribution to Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Sundowns wishes Jose Ramon Alexanko and Zigor Salcedo everything of the best and will continue to be in contact with Jose Ramon Alesanco and Zigor Salcedo.”

