South African National First Division side Sekhukhune United has unveiled Zimbabwean pair of Tapuwa Kapini and McClive Phiri.

The club, which bought the NFD status of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, unveiled the duo at a media conference on Thursday.

Both players joined Sekhukhune as free agents after their respective teams in the top-flight folded. Goalkeeper Kapini was with Highlands Park who sold their franchise to TS Galaxy while defender Phiri had only moved to Bidvest Wits a few months before the club ceased its operations.

Other new players unveiled on Thursday are former Ajax Cape Town and Baroka FC striker Prince Nxumalo, PSL veteran Jabu Maluleke, Ntokozo Mtsweni, Thabang Mokoena, Ayanda Dlamini, Yusuf Maart and Siyabulela Shai.

Comments

comments

Related posts:

  1. Kapini wants foreign-based keepers for Warriors-Algeria games
  2. Kapini and co. angry at Highlands Park owners – Report
  3. Kapini set to hang gloves
  4. Tapuwa Kapini tears into Zifa, blames Chigova for DRC defeat