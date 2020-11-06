South African National First Division side Sekhukhune United has unveiled Zimbabwean pair of Tapuwa Kapini and McClive Phiri.

The club, which bought the NFD status of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, unveiled the duo at a media conference on Thursday.

Both players joined Sekhukhune as free agents after their respective teams in the top-flight folded. Goalkeeper Kapini was with Highlands Park who sold their franchise to TS Galaxy while defender Phiri had only moved to Bidvest Wits a few months before the club ceased its operations.

Other new players unveiled on Thursday are former Ajax Cape Town and Baroka FC striker Prince Nxumalo, PSL veteran Jabu Maluleke, Ntokozo Mtsweni, Thabang Mokoena, Ayanda Dlamini, Yusuf Maart and Siyabulela Shai.

Comments

comments