Orlando Pirates forward Terrence Dzvukamanja is racing against time to return to full fitness ahead of the MTN8 semi-final, second leg against Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

The Zimbabwean picked a knock in the 1-0 league victory over Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday.

Speaking at a presser on Friday, Pirates’ stand-in coach Fadlu Davids confirmed that Dzvukamanja faces a late fitness test along with Thembinkosi Lorch and Thulani Hlatshwayo.

Striker Gabadinho Mhango is out of the clash with a groin injury which also ruled the Malawi international out of last weekend’s first leg.

”Gabadinho Mhango is out, definitely not available,” Davids said.

”We still await on Tyson [Hlatshwayo], Lorch and Dvukamanja, we will get the final report later in the day, and we will make a decision to do a late fitness test or not.”

Pirates are leading the tie 3-0, going into the second leg. Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Comments

comments