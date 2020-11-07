The United States-based Warriors pair of goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva and defender Tendai Jirira have been ruled out of next week’s AFCON qualifiers against Algeria, Soccer24 has established.

Mkuruva and Jirira, who turn out for Michigan Stars and Detroit City respectively, were part of the 24-member Warriors announced by coach Zdravko Logarušić last week but have not been given the green light to travel to Zimbabwe due to strict restrictions as a result of a new wave of Covid-19.

Owing to a spike in cases of the novel pandemic, the United States government has enforced new measures to curb it and travelling restrictions are of them.

Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare confirmed that the duo will not be part of the travelling squad to Algiers.

