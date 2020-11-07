Young Warriors striker Shama Bako has joined Welsh top-flight side Aberystwyth Town as a free agent.

The 20-year old is one of the three new arrivals at the club. He was last in the books of German 4th tier FC Phönix Lübeck, where he represented their U19s and senior side along with fellow countryman Seth Patrick.

His signing marks his return to the UK after a year and a half in Germany.

A statement by the Welsh side confirmed the news, saying:

“Aberystwyth Town Football Club are pleased to announce a further three additions to our ranks ahead of season resumption, with 28-year-old midfielder Louis Gerrard, 20-year-old striker Shama Bako and 22-year-old winger Amin Ahmed putting pen to paper.”

Bako, who was born in Harare before moving to the UK with his family, was part of the Tonderai Ndiraya-coached Zimbabwe Under-23 side that reached the final round of the 2019 Under-23 Afcon qualifiers last year.

Comments

comments