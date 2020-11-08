Orlando Pirates forward Terrence Dzvukamanja is starting on the bench in the MTN8 semi-final, second leg against Kaizer Chiefs this afternoon.

The Zimbabwean passed a late fitness test after recovering from a minor knock in the 1-0 league victory over Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday. He started in the first leg which his team won 3-0.

Chiefs’ vice-captain Willard Katsande is not in the match-day squad while Khama Billiat is starting in the First XI.

The match kicks off at 3 pm CAT, and it will be live on SuperSport TV and SABC.

Here are the line-ups:

Chiefs XI: Akpeyi, Frosler, Sasman, Cardoso, Mathoho, Akumu, Manyama, Blom, Castro, Parker, Billiat.
SUBS: Khune, Baccus, Moleko, Ngcobo, Ngezana, Ntshangase, Ntiya-Ntiya, Kambole, Lesako.

Pirates XI: Ofori, Jooste, Maela, Hlatshwayo (c), Nyauza, Motshwari, Makaringe, Monare, Lepasa, Hotto, Pule.
SUBS: Sandilands, Dzvukamanja, Mntambo, Mabaso, Mako, Makgaka, Ndlovu, Jele, Monyane.

 

