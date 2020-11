Teenage Hadebe has returned to Yeni Malatyaspor’s Starting XI for a league match for the first time since the October international window.

Malatyaspor play Gaziantep in Matchday 9 and kick-off is at 12:30.

The Zimbabwean defender had sat out for the entire ninety minutes in the three previous matches.

The selection follows after he was drafted in a second-string team that won 2-0 against fourth-tier club Artvin Hopaspor in the Turkish Cup on Thursday.

Here is the line-up:

