Bournemouth defender Jordan Zemura says he is grateful for the chance he has been given to represent Zimbabwe and is looking forward to it.

The 20-year-old left back, who was born in London to Zimbabwean parents, was drafted into the Warriors fold for the AFCON qualifiers against Algeria slatted for next week and says he is excited on the prospects.

“Currently, I am transitioning into breaking into the first team and playing competitively. So at the moment, I am ready and can’t wait for the opportunity (to play for the Warriors),” Zemura told The Sunday Mail.

The left back says representing Zimbabwe has always been his dream.

“It is something that I have always wanted to do. I received the call-up from the manager and had a good conversation with him, and now things are looking good and I want to be part of this team.”

“I am proud to be Zimbabwean. I am from Mukarakate Village in Murehwa under Chief Mangwende and my totem is Moyo Muzukuru, Gono Chirandu,” added Zemura.

Zimbabwe taken on Algeria at the Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 in Algiers on Thursday before hosting Djamel Belmadi’s charges at the National Sports Stadium four days later.

Comments

comments