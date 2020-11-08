Myanmar-based defender Victor Kamhuka is set to join the Warriors camp as a possible replacement for Tendai Jirira, Soccer24 can exclusively-reveal.

The former Dynamos defender, who was called for the Malawi friendly but couldn’t make it, is currently in the country after the season in Myanmar, where he turns out for Ayeyawady United, ended.

Kamhuka will join camp today as a possible replacement for United States-based defender Tendai Jiriira, who together with goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva, have been ruled out of this week’s trip to Algiers, where Zdravko Logarušić’s charges take on the Desert Foxes on Thursday.

A source at ZIFA told Soccer24 that the big defender will join camp and be assessed by Logarusic and his technical team before a decision on his inclusion is made.

“He will join camp this morning. The coach wants to have a look at him before a decision can be made but all indications point to him being Jirira’s replacement,” said the source.

“”

Comments

comments