Knox Mutizwa has explained what he thinks led to his exclusion in the Warriors squad for the Afcon Qualifiers against Algeria this week.

The Golden Arrows striker was a regular in the national selection before the latest snub. He also had a great 2019/20 season in which he finished with thirteen goals, three behind the golden boot winner.

Speaking to the Standard, Mutizwa said inactivity could be the reason he was not called.

He explained: “I think my exclusion has to do with the fact that I have not been playing.

“During the transfer window, I was not active. There was a deal that was being worked out, but, unfortunately, time was not on my side. The deal is not done yet. There are offers, but I cannot disclose anything for now.”

Meanwhile, the Warriors will first travel to Algiers for the first encounter on Thursday before hosting the Desert Foxes at the National Sports Stadium four days later.

Comments

comments