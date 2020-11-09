The Warriors team has suffered another blow ahead of the back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Algeria this week after South Africa-based midfielder Butholezwe Ncube became the latest player to withdraw from the squad.

According to H-Metro, Ncube will not travel for the match due to medical issues. The AmaZulu player recently returned to action after a long layoff due to an injury.

Ncube joins United States-based stars Tendai Jirira and Tatenda Mkuruva who are out due to travel restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic in the American country.

The majority of the squad is expected to start reporting for camp today.

Here are the players expected in camp:

Goalkeepers: Elvis Chipezeze, Talbert Shumba

Defenders: Jimmy Dzingai, Alec Mudimu, Jordan Zemura, Teenage Hadebe, Divine Lunga, Tendai Darikwa, Adam Chicksen, Victor Kamhuka.

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi, Ovidy Karuru, Tafadzwa Rusike, Kuda Mahachi, Knowledge Musona, Terrence Dzvukamanja, King Nadolo, Marvellous Nakamba, Khama Billiart

Strikers: Tino Kadewere, David Moyo, Prince Dube.

