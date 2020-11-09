Tinotenda Kadewere has been named in the Sofascore’s Ligue 1 Team of the Week.

The Zimbabwean striker featured for thirty-three minutes after starting on the bench in the game against St Etienne

Sunday. He scored a brace which saw his side overturn a first half deficit to win the match 2-1.

The strikes saw him becoming the first player to score 2+ goals after coming on from the bench in a Ligue 1 game between the two clubs in the history.

Sofascore, a football stats website, gave him a performance rating of 8.5, the second highest in the team.

🇫🇷 | Team of the Week Next up is Ligue 1's TOTW for Round 10! 🤩 Angers, Lyon, PSG and Metz each have two players in the XI, while Ángel Di María is our Player of the Week after his strong performance against Rennes earned him a 9.5 SofaScore rating! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/d7AOrYM53S — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) November 9, 2020

Another Zimbabwean, Marshall Munetsi was in last week’s Team Of the Week following a commanding performance in Stade de Reims’ 2-1 victory.

Comments

comments