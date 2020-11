Warriors skipper Knowledge Musona has arrived in the country ahead of the trip to Algeria.

The KAS Eupen number 10 arrived at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International airpot from his base in Belgium at 14:00.

Musona is expected to lead Zdravko Logarušić’s charges in two crucial AFCON qualifiers, the first one on Thursday in Algiers then the other one at the National Sports Stadium on Monday.

Notts County defender Adam Chicksen also arrived in the country today.

