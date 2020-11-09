The South African Football Association has confirmed the five replacements of players that withdraw from the squad for the back-to-back Afcon Qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe this week.

Thibang Phete, Thulani Serero, Andile Jali, Reeve Frosler, Thamsanqa Mkhize and Abubakar Mobara were dropped ‘due to medical reasons’.

Mkhize and Mobara tested positive of coronavirus while Froster and Jali picked a knee injury and a hamstring ijury over the weekend.

They will be replaced by Musa Lebusa, Vincent Pule, Thapelo Morena, Tshepo Rikhotso and Thabo Nodada.

Kick off 21h00 and live on SABC — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 9, 2020

Meanwhile, SAFA and the Sao Tomean Football Federation have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreeing that the two-legged qualifiers will all be played in South Africa.

The first fixture is on 13 November and the second one is on three days later.

