The United Kingdom-based duo of Adam Chicksen and Jordan Zemura both arrived in the country today and are currently in camp as the Warriors prepare to depart for Algiers.

Also in camp is Nottingham Forest’s Tendayi Darikwa, who just like skipper Knowledge Musona, flew into the country today.

Marvelous Nakamba, David Moyo, Teenage Hadebe, Tino Kadewere, Khama Billiat, and Terrence Dzvukamanja are expected in the country tonight while Prince Dube, Devine Lunga, Alec Mudimu, Elvis Chipezeze, Victor Kamhuka, Talbert Shumba, and Ovidy Karuru are already in camp.

Zimbabwe take on Algeria in Algiers on Thursday, though there is still no official communication on when they will depart for North Africa.

Comments

comments