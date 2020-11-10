In-form France-based Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi has been ruled out of the AFCON qualifiers double-header against Algeria.

The Stade de Reims man, who has been impressive for his side in the French Ligue 1, will not be travelling to Zimbabwe for the two games as they (Reims) reportedly cited a knock he picked up in the 4-4 stalemate against Lens over the weekend.

Munetsi’s unavailability will be huge blow for coach Zdravko Logarušić, who would have obviously planned to use the gritty midfielder against an attacking Algeria.

Meanwhile, Tino Kadewere and Marvelous Nakamba arrived in the country early this morning and will head straight into camp.

