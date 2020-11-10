Khama Billiat is believed to have missed his flight to Harare this afternoon, a setback which has sightly-delayed the Warriors’ departure to Algeria, Soccer24 has gathered.

The Kaizer Chiefs winger was set to arrive in Harare this evening, in time for the team’s departure to Algiers.

By 19:00 today, Billiat was the only player from the final 21-member squad announced not in camp at Holiday Inn and it later emerged that he had missed his flight to Harare from his base in South Africa.

The team was scheduled to have left for the airport around 20:30 but they are still at the hotel waiting for Billiat.

Zdravko Logarušić’s men will depart for Algiers aboard a chattered plane later tonight.

